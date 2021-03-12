Binance Adds Four New Trading Pairs

By
Daniel Kucher
-
0

Cryptocurrency exchange Binance has announced it will add four new trading pairs. Users will be able to start trading with BTT / TRY, AVAX / EUR, CHZ / BRL and UNI / EUR trading pairs.

Users will be able to use the trading pairs that will be added to the exchange as of March 12. The latest situation in cryptocurrencies belonging to trading pairs is as follows:

BTT

Current price: $ 0.0013
Weekly rise: 15%
Market value: $ 918 million
ATH: February 22, 2021 / $ 0.00197

AVAX

Current price: $ 30.89
Weekly rise: 20%
Market value: $ 3.9 billion
ATH: February 10, 2021 / $ 59.40

UNI

Current price: $ 31.62
Weekly rise: 11%
Market value: $ 16 billion
ATH: 7 March 2021 / $ 34.75

CHZ

Current price: $ 0.429
Weekly rise: 251%
Market value: $ 2.3 billion
ATH: 12 March 2021 / $ 0.424

