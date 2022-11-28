Billie Eilish to Headline Prince William’s Climate Change Action Earth Show Prize

Billie Eilish will perform at the second Prince William’s Earthshot Prize ceremony this week.

The Earthshot Award was established by the Prince in 2020 and is described by the BBC as “an ambitious global environmental award that aims to discover and scale the best solutions that will help restore our planet during the remainder of this decade.”

At this weekend’s ceremony, Eilish will be joined by co-hosts Clara Amfo and Daniel Dae Kim, as well as other musical artists including Annie Lennox, Ellie Goulding and Chloe x Halle. Sir David Attenborough will also make a closing speech.

Five people will receive the Earthshot prize at the ceremony, and each will receive 1 million pounds for assistance in environmental innovation.

In a statement, Amfo said: “What an honor to return for the second time to accept The Earthshot Prize awards, this time from America! I was so inspired by last year’s winners, and I look forward to celebrating and sharing the incredible work of the 2022 finalists with the world.”

Her co-host Dae Kim added, “It’s a great honor for me to be one of the organizers of this year’s Earthshot Prize. The groundbreaking, innovative work of the 2022 finalists inspires me and gives me hope that we will be able to solve the serious problems facing us today. Whether it’s taking care of our planet or healing our communities, each of us can and should contribute. Thanks to this year’s finalists for their leadership.”

The awards will be broadcast on Sunday, December 4, at 17:30 GMT on the BBC.

Earlier this year, Billie Eilish announced details about Overheated, a multi-day climate event that took place this summer around her multi-day residency at The O2 in London.

Overheated gathered climate change activists, musicians and designers at the O2 venues to “discuss the climate crisis and the work they are doing to make a difference.”

During the panel discussions, topics such as the development of methods of greening in the music industry, the benefits of a plant-based diet and sustainable fashion were also discussed. There were also live performances, screenings of the documentary “Overheated” (featuring Yungblud, Emily Eavis from Glastonbury and “The Girl in Red”) and events to combat climate change.

Then a new documentary about climate change was published, also called Overheated, in which Eilish starred alongside Emily Eavis, Jungblood and others.

The new film from the Sage Foundation is described as “a fascinating commentary on the climate anxiety that is currently spreading around the world, and on the unwavering determination of today’s leading activists who intend to use their influence to turn fear into action.”