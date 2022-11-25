Billy Eilish joins forces with other musicians to donate unique autographed memorabilia to the Annie Lennox Charity Auction.

When a well-known and influential organization uses its voice for a change, everyone listens too. Therefore, it is important for them to know well what they want to say and how they want to say it. There are many problems in the world, but we have to work on what we can solve. And that’s exactly what the Annie Lennox auction is about. It works to prevent and end violence against women and girls. Along with other artists, Billie Eilish also took part in a thoughtful case.

A young artist usually uses his voice to draw attention to many issues, including climate change. The singer Happier Than Ever is fighting for the future of youth. Among all these noble deeds, she adds one more to her charity list. When Annie Lennox used her voice again to prevent and end violence against women and girls, Alicia Keys and many other artists joined in and donated unique memorabilia.

Billie Eilish and her philanthropist work for a good cause

Annie Lennox is a Scottish singer—songwriter, political activist and philanthropist. Annie has a place in the latest Rock and Rock Hall of Fame. The artist again used her musical voice to raise awareness about violence against women and girls. She is currently collecting rare musical items for The Music Icon auction to gather people and convey her message. Now many artists from the music industry have participated in this auction, including Billy Eilish, Brandi Carlisle, Alicia Keys and so on.

This auction will feature memorabilia signed by these musicians, including Lennox herself. Those who wish to support the charitable foundation can bet on the handwritten lyrics of each revolutionary song of the artist. These are the songs “Right On Time” by Carlisle, “Your Power” by Eilish, “Fallin'” by Alicia, “Agolo” by Angelica and “Sweet Dreams” by Eurythmics.

Lennox also spoke about the event and expressed her feelings. She believed that music could build bridges and unite people. “It’s wonderful that these artists stand side by side with women and girls around the world facing and fighting gender—based violence,” Lennox said.

The General Director of The Circle organization, which organized this event, also expressed gratitude to the artists for supporting the fighters. Well, supporters have until December 5th to place a bet on any of the donated items.

To learn more about the auction, click here and tell us what you think about this initiative of these artists.