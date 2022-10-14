Billy Eilish, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars And Other Celebrities Joined The Grammy Museum

Grammy Music Awards are equivalent to Academy Awards in the acting industry. While the Grammy Music Awards are well known for celebrating the greatest representatives of the music world, the Grammys are something more. In addition to the award ceremony, which is broadcast on television, there is a Grammy Museum Foundation. And although they are all pillars of the same organization, they play different roles. The museum has been conducting educational programs and exhibitions of brilliant music for many years. Through these campaigns and programs, the museum wants to support and inspire the Institute of Music. And in 2019, the Grammy Museum announced that it was inviting artists from the list of the best, such as Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars, Shawn Mendes and Rosalia.

Billy Eilish, Dua Lipa, Bruno Mars and others raise funds for the Grammy Museum

The Academy has attracted talented artists with a wide range of interests to help them raise from 3 to 5 million dollars for a very important cause. In addition, these five A-list celebrities will be co-chairs of the campaign. The campaign for Music Education aims to provide free entrance tickets to the Grammy Museum.

If they can raise enough funds within eighteen months, then anyone under the age of eighteen will be allowed to visit the Grammy Museum, located in Los Angeles, for free. In addition, college students with valid IDs can also enter. The low cost will play a huge role in spreading the magic of music and making it accessible to everyone.

Now you may be wondering why the Grammy Museum is “raising” funds if it can easily fund itself. Michael Stika, president of the CEO, gave a very informative answer to Paul Grein. “We don’t make money from TV shows,” Stika said of the need for funding.

The incredible artists who participated in this campaign shared their story with the Grammy Museum. Especially Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas. Now a multiple Grammy Award winner, the duo of brothers and sisters used to be visitors to the museum. “We saw the performance of so many wonderful artists that otherwise I would never have been able to see them. I love the exhibits and the whole experience,” Eilish said of the Grammy Museum.

Billy Eilish’s journey from visitor to current co-chairman was magical. If the Grammy Museum’s educational programs can give us more artists like Billie Eilish, that’s something we should all look forward to.