Billy Eilish, Camila Cabello And Olivia Rodrigo Joined The Screening Of The Documentary “Selena Gomez: Thoughts and Me”

Selena Gomez has big supporters; Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Olivia Rodrigo are just a few of them. The 30—year-old actress has been a universal favorite from a young age. She made her first breakthrough by starring in Disney’s Wizards of Waverly Place. The actress was only 13 years old when she got the role of Alex Russo in the series. Nevertheless, the actress also became famous all over the world as a great singer.

Now the actress has returned to the cinema with her new documentary “Selena Gomez: My Thoughts and Me”. The premiere of the Apple documentary with a duration of 1 hour 35 minutes took place quite grandiosely. It is expected that he will demonstrate the rise, growth and struggle of Gomez in a style never seen before.

How Billy Eilish and others attended the premiere of Selena Gomez’s film

The premiere of Selena Gomez’s film took place on Wednesday. The documentary “Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me” received a great response with celebrities coming to support it, but there were stars who preferred to slip away and then walk the red carpet route. According to the source, Olivia Rodrigo, Billy Eilish and Camila Cabello were still caught by paparazzi as they were sneaking out of the theater. They were shown at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood.

Camilla waved to the cameras with a big smile, wearing a black dress and a red bag. Olivia Rodrigo in the image of a neighbor, dressed in a blue T-shirt and shorts with stockings to complete the image. While the No Time To Die singer was seen in a rather comfortable look, wearing an olive green jacket and a scarf on her head.

However, Selena Gomez looked stunning in a purple Rodarte dress, which she paired with David Webb jeweled earrings and a Jimmy Choo clutch. The actress was not afraid to shine, appearing at the premiere. However, we see her in her raw documentary. Presumably, it also reveals her fear of an eternal bond with Justin Bieber and her struggle with a bipolar personality.