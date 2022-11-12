Billy Eilish blesses fans for Christmas and New Year with new cute and hot products

Billie Eilish and her phenomenal music have conquered the whole globe. In her 20s, Eilish holds the Grammys, also known as the most prestigious music awards, like cupcakes. Thanks to his unique lyrics and ability to communicate with his audience, most of whom belong to generation Z. After the release of her debut song Ocean Eyes, the singer Bad Guy remained on the Billboard charts forever. In addition to strangling millions with her music, Eilish is also a style icon.

The impact she has had on the fashion sense of an entire generation is simply staggering. Blue-black hair, sharp jewelry, baggy clothes, nail art, neutral makeup and a facial expression that screams “Don’t mess with me.” Eilish has become a style icon for many. The singer told how she was terrified of participating in award ceremonies due to low self-esteem and anxiety. And over the years, Billie Eilish has perfectly managed to become more self-confident and express herself better not only through music, but also through her fashion. Now, given her huge influence on fashion, it is quite natural that Billy Ailish produces merch, and this merch disappears from the warehouse in a matter of minutes.

Billie Eilish and her merch are ready for the holidays

“Fashion is everything to me,” Eilish said in an interview with Emma Chamberlain, showing off one of the best looks at the Met Gala 2022. And Eilish fashion is everything for us. The singer is not only an independent fashionista, but also an environmentalist. The Bad Guy singer often uses her impeccable sense of style for good.

In 2020, Eilish launched a sustainable fashion line with H&M, which included her classic hoodies, oversize T-shirts, joggers and more. Celebrities releasing merch is nothing new.

However, in this world of fast fashion, only a few care about sustainability, and Eilish is one of the few. Although it was a collaboration with H&M, Eilish’s product line is called blosh.

Her merch is available in all sizes, and Eilish even has a baby line, which is rare for celebrities. They are not only beautiful, but also incredibly convenient and affordable. And in the spirit of the holiday season, the Bad Guy singer abandoned her holiday line. It consists of an olive green sweatshirt with a deer print and other basic elements. You can buy them at store.billieeilish.com .