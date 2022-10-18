Billy Eilish Announces Double Homecoming Title “Happier Than Ever”

Billie Eilish has announced two new “Happier Than Ever” tour dates in her hometown.

The singer and songwriter will give two concerts at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles on December 15 and 16.

Tickets for both shows will go on sale next Wednesday (October 26) at 10:00 local time, and the presale of confirmed fans will also take place the day before (October 25) at 10:00 local time. You can buy tickets here and here.

On her Instagram page , Eilish wrote: “I’M COMING BACK KKKKKKK!! “Happier than ever, encore in your hometown!!!!!!!” Los Angeles, I’m so glad to see you for the last time this year!!! we are playing two additional final shows for you on the forum!!! Sign up as a verified fan now to get early access to tickets for Oct. October 25 before tickets go on sale. 26th!!

This comes after Apple Music recently streamed a concert from her London residence at The O2 earlier this year.

Eilish’s seven-month “Happier Than Ever” world tour began with a leg in North America, including the headline of the Coachella Festival in February this year. This was followed by concerts in the UK, Ireland and Europe, among which was a performance at Glastonbury. Concerts in Asia followed in August, and last month the tour ended in Perth, Australia.

In a four-star review of Manchester’s “Happier Than Ever” tour date, NME described Eilish as “a real pop star who enjoys such a grand tour,” adding that “with the talent she is happy to showcase, you always feel a huge honor to witness someone take on a role that he fully deserves it.”

Meanwhile, Damon Albarn recently talked about the possibility of working with Eilish in the future.