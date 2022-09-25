Billy Ailish mesmerizes Singapore Cloud Forest with his mesmerizing acoustics

Youtube is already trending thanks to the music videos released on August 22. Acoustic sessions have already raised two stars higher in the music charts. In addition, the place where they shot their videos was pure bliss, which the fans missed for a while. Here are the details of their sincere live performance.

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas fill the green forests of Singapore with their acoustic live show.

Oscar’s favorite sibling duo has recorded two more blissful music videos called TV and 30th. Collaborating with Finneas, Billie performed songs in the lush greenery of Singapore in Cloud Forest while her brother took care of the chords. The gardens are home to the highest indoor waterfalls in the world with mountains covered with plants from all over the world.

The videos were shot in collaboration with the Singapore Tourism Authority as part of the SingapoReimagine campaign. The famous Singaporean director Choann, known for his subconscious images and plots of modern youth and culture, gave instructions.

According to his Instagram post, he chose the divine location for the shoot because of the personal and intimate nature of the songs. Moreover, he wanted to raise the topic of “existential anxiety by isolating the stars in a structure similar to a snow globe.” “Billy is also an active environmentalist, so Gardens by the Bay was a perfect fit,” he said.

Since her debut in Ocean Eyes, the 20-year-old singer has become an important participant in the Hollywood music industry. Among other musicians, the star stands out for its unique way of creating its works. Her independence from user platforms has opened up new paths to pop stardom for the first generation of children growing up in the digital age.