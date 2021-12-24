Billionaire Sets Target for This Altcoin: Price Crashed!

Galaxy Digital Founder Mike Novogratz is getting ready to keep his promise he made in September of last year, “If Terra (LUNA) costs $100, I will get a tattoo.” As we quoted as Kriptokoin.com, Novogratz predicted that the price of LUNA would reach $100 and said that he would get a tattoo when it happened. Now that the LUNA price exceeds $100, the crypto billionaire can get his followers to choose which tattoo to get. So, how was the $100 journey of the altcoin project? Let’s take a quick look at the price history and catalysts.

I will get a $LUNA Tatoo at $100 🚀😉😂🔥. Will that be — Mike Novogratz (@novogratz) March 26, 2021

Altcoin project burned million tokens!

Terra (LUNA) moved the ATH level to $101.50 in December, beating Novogratz’s forecasts. Along the way, leading cryptocurrency exchange Binance listed LUNA UST and 7.5 million LUNA tokens were burned before its $100 ATH. If we take a look at Terra’s brief price history, we see steady progress above $100, up 55% in a week. Also, LUNA is up 132.6% and 21,508 percent year on year since December. It is positioned in the 9th place according to its market value.

The altcoin project has announced that it has implemented 44 proposals to burn the approximately 90 million LUNA previously held in its pool. According to SmartStake, the LUNA token burning continues at a steady pace, with 7.5 million burned in the last five days.

Binance lists Terra UST

In another development affecting the LUNA price, Binance exchange announced that it will list UST on December 24 in the pairs UST/BTC, UST/BUSD and UST/USDT. The altcoin project is a decentralized stablecoin and 1 dollar worth of LUNA is burned to print 1 TerraUSD. Terra (LANA) was one of the limited altcoins that rose during the December correction.