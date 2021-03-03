Billionaire Looking for 8 People to Travel to the Moon

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa, who will travel to the Moon in 2023, started looking for 8 people to take with him. The billionaire, who created a form filled out online, says that anyone can apply. Deadline for application is March 14th.

SpaceX, founded by Elon Musk and planning to bring tourists to space, has been trying to provide the conditions necessary for these missions to be performed for a long time. In this context, SpaceX, on the one hand, continues rocket tests, on the other hand, has various interviews about space travels. If the tests go as planned, the company will organize a trip that will last about 6 days in 2023. Ordinary people will take part in this trip to the moon.

The name SpaceX has agreed on for its journey to the Moon is a Japanese named Yusaku Maezawa. The billionaire, who has a fortune of about $ 2 billion, announced after a meeting with Elon Musk that he will have the title of being one of the first civilians to go to the Moon. Of course, it is obvious that this type of trip will be the most expensive trip ever. Elon Musk, who made a statement on the subject, said that Maezawa paid him “too much money”. Now, this billionaire has started looking for people to take with him on the moon trip.

“I will take 8 people with me”

The Japanese billionaire, who published a video on the subject, announced that the journey will take 10 to 12 people, while he will take 8 people with him. Maezawa, who created an online application form for this, says that anyone can apply. Those who wish will be able to apply until March 14. Towards the end of May, the process will be completed and 8 people that Yusaku Maezawa will take with him will be determined.