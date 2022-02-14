Billionaire-Backed Altcoin Announces Major Program: Here are the Details!

Popular altcoin project Polkadot (DOT) has announced its rewards program within the framework of the ETHDenver event. Parity Technologies, a software specialist behind the Substrate framework and Polkadot network, is sharing its plans for the ETHenver Conference with the crypto public. Polkadot is also known in crypto circles as a billionaire-backed altcoin; because when famous billionaire Mark Cuban announced his crypto portfolio, DOT was one of the coins in the billionaire’s basket.

Popular altcoin Polkadot offers rewards

ETHenver, one of the most anticipated offline events of the global Ethereum community, started on February 1, 2022 in Denver, Colorado. Some of the information prepared by Parity Technologies for all participants are as follows. The emphasis is on the importance of the parachain concept. According to the official statement made by Parity Technologies on Polkadot’s Twitter account, the team is coming to ETHDenver with a two-stage bounty campaign. The statement says:

Polkadot #BUIDLweek at @EthereumDenver starts today! Reserve your spot now to attend multiple talks and workshops, learn about the @substrate_io blockchain framework, and participate in the $15,000 Polkadot prize. Sign up at https://t.co/Y61h2aCHfd.

Within the framework of ETHenver BUIDLathon, Parity Technologies announced a generous prize pool for both virtual and in-person participants. The first phase of the Hackathon, ‘Pitch the Next Polkadot Parachain’, offers 5 prizes of $1,500 each. Participants need to create a presentation deck with a maximum of 15 slides to make a high-end presentation of a product that can win the next parachain slot auction. The second phase, called ‘Creating Polkadot Parachain Using Substrate’, is available for online participants of ETHDenver. Applicants are expected to write a full-fledged Substrate-based L1 blockchain.

The two winners of stage two will receive prizes of $5,000 and $2,500. Urban Osvald, W3F’s Lead Developer Relations Partnerships, highlighted that his team is excited about the opportunity to connect with leading Ethereum (ETH) developers at Polkadot. Osvald says:

We are very excited to be back at ETHDenver. We have over twenty hours of Polkadot content, from in-depth Substrate workshops led by Parity core engineers, to dozens of ecosystem projects that showcase their technology in presentations, workshops, and panel discussions. Alongside the bounty campaign, the Web Foundation (W3F) and Parity Technologies will host a series of educational events from February 15 to February 19.