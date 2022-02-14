Billionaire Announces His Altcoin Investments: I Bought A Lot Of These!

Billionaire entrepreneur Mark Cuban said he has invested in two altcoin projects. Cuban, a member of the investment show Shark Tank, has previously been on the agenda with crypto money comments.

Mark Cuban reveals his altcoin investment

In a new interview with Crypto Banter, Mark Cuban says he owns “a lot” of Ethereum (ETH) and Polygon (MATIC) due to their strong use cases. He stated that Bitcoin is also great, but he thinks Ethereum and Polygon are better in terms of utility. “Bitcoin is a great store of value, but you can start to see the benefits of Ethereum and Polygon that I have,” Cuban said. Cuban also noted the following:

You’re starting to see more and more apps popping up out there and we’ll see what happens with ETH 2.0 in terms of gas fees. I think Polygon has done a great job and there are other blockchains trying to do the same.

Cuban looking for ‘viral’ app

The billionaire also says he is on the hunt for the first crypto-based app that will be a big hit with mainstream consumers. He also likened cryptocurrencies to Instagram, “Instagram, which was not understood at first, then everyone understood. It went viral. We haven’t found the first viral mainstream crypto-based app yet. But we will find it. This is what I am looking for in terms of investments,” he said.

Polygon Ethereum is a structured, easy-to-use platform for scaling and infrastructure development. . The project aims to promote mass adoption of cryptocurrencies by solving scalability issues in many blockchains. Its core component is the Polygon SDK, a modular, flexible framework that supports building multiple application types. At the time of writing, it is changing hands at $1.60, down 6.68%.

Ethereum, on the other hand, is a decentralized open-source Blockchain system with its own cryptocurrency, Ether. ETH works as a platform for many other cryptocurrencies as well as for decentralized smart contract execution. ETH, the largest altcoin by market cap, is trading at $2,868 at the time of writing.