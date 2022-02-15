Billion dollar insurance from Binance

Binance creates insurance fund against hacker attacks on cryptocurrency platforms

Binance Holdings, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges, has created an insurance fund of $ 1 billion against hackers’ attacks and seizures of cryptocurrency trading platforms.

Binance has set aside the emergency, which it has set aside as security, as part of its efforts to address users’ concerns about cyber attacks.

“At Binance, we have always said that users’ funds are safe, and today the Binance Secure Asset Fund ensures that users are effectively protected against unwanted scams such as cyber-attacks,” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said in a statement.