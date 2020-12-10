Billion dollar anime investment from Sony!

Sony announced that it signed a $ 1.175 billion acquisition deal with AT&T, the platform’s parent company, for Crunchyroll, which broadcasts anime and manga. Accordingly, productions such as Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist, and One Piece will now be within Sony.

Japanese technology giant Sony added the anime broadcasting platform Crunchyroll under AT&T, with a price of $ 1.175 billion. Thus, many popular shows such as Attack on Titan, Fullmetal Alchemist and One Piece will join Sony’s Funimation company under license.

By bringing both Crunchyroll and Funimation together, Sony will have a significant power in this period when many other media companies are working for anime. Sony bought Funimation 2 years ago. Recently, Netflix had invested heavily in producing its own anime.

Speaking about the deal, Joanne Waage, Managing Director of Crunchyroll, said, “We are excited for this new journey. Crunchyroll has grown into a brand with a passionate fanbase with over 3 million subscribers, 50 million social followers and 90 million registered users. These great fans have helped us make anime culture a global phenomenon. “We now look forward to taking exciting steps by combining the strength of the Crunchyroll brand and the expertise of our global team with Funimation.”

Funimation CEO Colin Decker drew attention to the work that the two companies will do together. “The Funimation and Crunchyroll union is a win for anime fans around the world who will elevate this culture for years to come,” Decker said.



