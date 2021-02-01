Billie Eilish’s social life changed dramatically with her success

Billie Eilish talked about the current restrictions in the world and what her social dynamics is like with friends. Billie Eilish may seem like an outgoing girl, but her personality and the fame she possesses have led her to not be able to have fun like others.

During the last year there have been situations totally out of the ordinary, the day-to-day life of each person has restrictions that must be respected for the good of their health. For some it has been easier to cope with it and Billie Eilish told why her lifestyle makes it possible for her not to feel stressed about not being able to go out.

The singer said that she was never a girl who got into trouble, she knew her limits very well and did not feel the need to take risks through what some would consider as fun, but also the changes that have occurred in her life make her become more careful.

THE IMPLICATIONS OF FAME FOR BILLIE EILISH

Billie Eilish is an icon of current music, at her young age she has already given concerts in front of a large audience and reached high positions on the music charts, but the girl revealed that one of the implications of this success is that regardless of the Wherever she is in the world, she cannot do daily activities like other girls her age would, probably because the singer would be recognized and her plans would be interrupted.

During her interview with Vanity Fair, Billie Eilish said that she does not go out much and does not go to events such as parties or meetings, because these are situations that she prefers to avoid, so in moments of confinement she does not have big problems with staying home .