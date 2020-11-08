Billie Eilish’s reaction to the official triumph of Joe Biden

The famous singer Billie Eilish screamed with excitement when the virtual victory of the Democratic candidate, Joe Biden, was announced.

Billie Eilish, the famous American singer, went viral on social networks for her reaction when the results of the 2020 Presidential Elections were announced and we have the video in Somagnews.

In a video shared on her Instagram account, she thanked her more than 68 million followers on the social network for having participated in the country’s presidential elections.

“Guys, I wanted to thank everyone who voted. This is incredible, I’m very happy,” said the artist after giving a shout of emotion.

Billie Eilish celebrates Joe Biden’s win

The famous 18-year-old singer also thanked those like her who voted in her first presidential elections, and in general all those who “changed their minds” and went to the polls.

“Don’t let anyone tell you that your voice or your vote doesn’t matter,” she recalled.

“Thank you for caring about the weather, for women’s rights, for social justice, and for surviving right now. I can’t thank you enough. I’m so happy right now! I love you guys,” the singer concluded on the recording. , which in a few hours reached more than six million views, more than three million ‘likes’ and more than 38,000 comments until the publication of this article.

Billie Eilish has been an open supporter of Democrat Joe Biden and has publicly criticized Donald Trump. In the pre-election stage, the singer encouraged citizens to vote “as if their lives depended on it” and said that the Republican was “destroying” the country.

In late October, the Trump Administration excluded the young woman from an advertising campaign designed to lift spirits during the global Covid-19 pandemic. They then argued that Eilish “destroys our country and everything we care about.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHTJG9uhs9y/?utm_source=ig_embed



