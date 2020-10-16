Billie Eilish’s ‘Ocean Eyes’ Surpasses 300 Million Views

Billie Eilish’s first song, ‘Ocean Eyes’, has managed to surpass 300 million views on YouTube.

‘Ocean Eyes’ is the origin of the Billie Eilish phenomenon. It all started when the young artist was 13 years old, although she was already composing and singing since she was 11. One of her dance teachers wanted an original song for a performance and gave Billie Eilish the task.

So she chose ‘Ocean Eyes’, a song that her brother Finneas composed. After the school performance the brothers uploaded the single to SoundCloudy, without imagining that ‘Ocean Eyes’ would become a viral hit.

The incredible achievements of Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish has revolutionized the world of pop with only 18 years. After her performance at the last Coachella, she has established herself as one of the TOP artists of the new generation. It is worth mentioning that Eilish was the first artist born in the 21st century to top the Billboard 200.

Billie Eilish has also taken home two American Music Awards, three MTV Video Music Awards, two Guinness World Records, and a Brit Award. It is interesting to see how at 18 she has achieved much more with her music than other great artists.

The “My Future” singer is also the youngest person to have won five Grammy Awards in the same year. These categories are Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Record of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, and Album of the Year.



