Billie Eilish’s mom gifted poll workers with vegan food

Billie Eilish’s mother, Maggie Baird, decided to help keep voters and poll workers motivated while enduring long lines.

This week, Support + Feed (an initiative founded by Maggie Baird, mother of musicians Billie Eilish and Finneas) partnered with several vegan businesses to help feed voters and poll workers in cities across the United States, including Los Angeles, CA, Philadelphia, PA, Phoenix, AZ and New York.

One of its partners, Kate Farms, will give away 45,000 vegan meal replacement shakes to keep workers and voters motivated.

This follows a donation of more than 250,000 vegan shakes made by Kate Farms to feed frontline workers and others in need during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kate Farms’s mission has always been to feed those in need and during this monumental time in our democracy, we are proud to bring plant-based nutrition to our nation’s voters and poll workers on the front lines during a pandemic,” said John Hommeyer, Chief Experience Officer at Kate Farms.

“In addition to encouraging our staff to volunteer and vote, we celebrate and recognize the commitment to democracy,” he said.

Other companies that have partnered with Support + Feed to help poll workers and voters stay fed include Los Angeles-based Cena Vegan (which offered burritos) and DC Vegan Catering and Cafe (which supplied superfood breakfast bars. ).

Billie Eilish and her family support veganism

In March, Baird created Support + Feed to support local vegan restaurants as they feed first responders and vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since then, it has expanded the initiative to include other cities such as New York, NY, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Washington, DC.

As we have already informed you in Somagnews, Billie Eilish has been vegan since 2014. The star has acquired this lifestyle based on respect for the lives of animals, where she not only stops eating meat and animal products , but defends their rights.

Before going vegan, Billie started out as a vegetarian, and she has said that it was difficult at the beginning of her career to have this type of diet, since during the tours she did not find food that was only plant-based. What did you think of the action Billie’s mother did?



