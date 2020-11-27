Billie Eilish’s Favorite Movies You Should See

Billie Eilish confesses which are her favorite films, how they have inspired her and why she likes this genre of cinema. Have you already seen these stories?

Recently, the music phenomenon celebrated its new nominations for the 2021 GRAMMY Awards and hopes to make history again by winning the great categories of La Acamidea de Recording despite being only 18 years old. Billie Eilish has become the favorite of many fans, but like any girl her age she has tastes and hobbies.

Billie Eiilsh is characterized by having a rebellious personality, very sensitive to art and by being true to herself and her ideals, as she has always defended her way of thinking and feeling. The singer of “Bad Guy” has preferences that coincide a lot with her way of being, because in terms of preferences in the cinema she mainly likes horror movies.

Even the stories he has seen have helped inspire him to capture certain terrifying elements within his MVs, as he grew up with some suspenseful stories like “The Babadok”, Billie Eilish explained that his inclination for this film genre is due to the fact that he likes experiencing fear, it scares very easy, but only after watching the movies

On other films, he also praised the Korean film “Parasite”, winner of the OSCAR, Billie assured that it made her hallucinate. He has also seen other works of the seventh art that could be considered sensitive due to the age in which he saw them, such as “We have to talk about Kevin”, a teenage drama that shows the difficulties of a woman to save her son, who apparently is a sociopath.

These stories were part of the childhood and adolescence of Billie Eilish, who has captured dark, raw and suspenseful scenes in her music videos, the cinema and the singer’s personality complement each other very well. Check out their cinematic playlist and build your marathon.

BILLIE EILISH’S FAVORITE MOVIES

Babadook

Year 2014

Stars: Essie Davis and Noah Wiseman

Where to watch: Netflix

Horror film that tells the life of a widowed mother and her six-year-old son, who is frightened by a creature that appears to her in dreams, when her nightmares begin to materialize, her behavior is violent and unstable. The key to the paranormal events that they begin to experience could be locked in a strange children’s book.

Jojo rabit

Year: 2020

Stars: Roman Griffin and Scarlett Johansson

Musical war film that tells the life of a boy who must deal with his ideals at an early age, because during the Nazi era, his mother hides a Jewish girl at home, in addition, his imaginary friend is Hitler himself, the plot shows the ideology of children during that time.

Once upon a time in hollywood

Year: 2019

Stars: Brad Pitt and Leonardo Dicaprio

Period film that tells the life of two actors from the 60s who must face the changes that happen in the Hollywood industry, one is a movie actor and the other is one of the extras, both must find the way to continue with their career and his love for the seventh art.

We need to talk about Kevin

Year 2012

Stars: Ezra Miller and Tilda Swinton

Film based on the novel Lionel Shriver that tells the life of a woman in her 40s who decides to have her first child; However, from birth, the little boy shows a dark aura that is unleashed when she is a teenager after committing a chilling act.

Parasite

Year: 2019

Starring: Song Kang Ho, Jang Hye Jin, and Choi Woo Shik

Where to watch: Netflix

Social criticism film that tells the life of a poor family that will do everything possible to climb in society and get out of unemployment, so they manage to infiltrate a wealthy house and get various jobs, but their deception could come to fruition. light and trigger a series of violent reactions.

The singer has also shared other aspects of her life such as the biggest trauma of her childhood. Are you afraid of the coconut? Billie Eilish was scared of this famous singer.



