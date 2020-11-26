Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas new Christmas single

Billie Eilish’s brother Finneas will prepare the release of his first Christmas song ¡Maravilloso!

Billie Eilish’s brother and songwriter Finneas is ready to get into the Christmas spirit, announcing that he will be releasing his first Christmas single early next week.

Through the social networks Fineeas previewed the Christmas single, the producer revealed that the song will arrive next Tuesday (December 1).

Billie Eilish’s brother continues to reap success

The song will be her first independent single since she released ‘Where The Poison Is’, calling Donald Trump, earlier this month.

It’s been a busy week for Finneas, with the songwriter earning another three GRAMMY nominations for her work with her sister, the famous singer Billie Eilish.

— FINNEAS (@finneas) November 25, 2020

The pair have been nominated for Record of the Year and Song of the Year for ‘Everything I Wanted,’ as well as Best Song Written for Visual Media for ‘No Time To Die,’ written as the theme of the same James Bond movie. Name.

Finneas has spent the last few months releasing his own solo work, which includes ‘Can’t Wait To Be Dead’ and ‘What They’ll Say About Us’.

Finneas has spent the last few months releasing his own solo work, which includes 'Can't Wait To Be Dead' and 'What They'll Say About Us'.

He also recently gave an update on the follow-up to Eilish's debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Revealing that it will not be released during the pandemic.




