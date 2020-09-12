Billie Eilish will try to change the world with WhatWeDoNext

Billie Eilish, also known as the Queen of Generation Z, is determined to make the world a better place with her #WhatWeDoNext campaign.

All it takes is one person to change the world. And 18-year-old singer-songwriter Billie Eilish is proving that theory to be correct. The five-time Grammy winner is called the queen of Generation Z and she lives up to her description with her #WhatWeDoNext campaign.

In partnership with the telecommunications company Deutsche Telekom, the campaign focuses on technology. Specifically, it looks at how Gen Z is using technology to create a better future. Also known as post-millennials, Generation Z is the generation born between 1995 and 2015. They are currently between the ages of five and 25.

With the media and seniors criticizing the use of technology in this generation, this campaign is perfect to dispel that. However, this is not all that Eilish has set out to achieve. As an artist, Eilish became known since her single Ocean Eyes in 2016 and has worked to make a name for herself.

She has a massive following not only through her music, but also because of her views on the world. Most of the artists who are so famous have great influence when it comes to fans and what they can achieve. Yet for her age, Eilish has used her fame to make a difference in the world.

At an early age she focuses on the future. In 2019 at the American Music Awards, she showed her support for the environmental movement Music Declares Emergency. The teenager performed All the Good Girls Go to Hell when she made her first appearance at the event and was nominated for six awards.

Billie Eilish and climate change

While speaking to the LA Times, the “Bad Guy” singer also shared her frustrations about the current state of the world. She spoke about her fears of climate change and how it bothers her that people are too lazy to do anything about it.

“It’s weird … it feels like we’re living in a movie where the world seems to end. We could stop it, but we won’t because everyone is too lazy, we are about to die if we don’t change this,” said the singer. of 18 years.

“I have had a million dreams about the end of the world, it makes you realize how little we all are and how little everyone’s life matters. Because if the world dies, we all leave. I want to have children and I want them to have children. That may not happen, and I hate it, “the singer commented.



