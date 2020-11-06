Billie Eilish will release a new song and so it could be called

Billie Eilish has been working on new music with Finneas and the release date is close, we will tell you all you need to know about this new melody.

November could be a month full of excitement for fans of Billie Eilish, the singer announced details about her new song and a possible title for the melody is already rumored, how did the suspicions of this premiere arise? Keep reading and find out all the details.

At the beginning of her quarantine, Billie Eilish said that she would make the most of this time since she had been working too much and it was time for a break, however, it seems that the singer focused her energies on working together with Finneas to create new melodies.

When Billie had an appearance on the Jimmy Fallon show she said that she might release a new song after a few weeks or months, noting that she didn’t have a set date for these plans, but also showing that she wanted to keep it as a surprise to the fans of hers.

It was after her return to social networks that the Bad Guy interpreter pointed to November as the release date for a new song, now that the month has begun, there are more rumors in the air awaiting the musical release to by Billie Eilish.

THE NAME OF BILLIE EILISH’S NEW SONG

The singer has not given many details regarding what kind of song she will perform, but there are strong rumors around her that the new tune could be called T.I.A and furthermore, that it could be released next week.

Given these suspicions, fans of Billie Eilish have not stopped wondering what the message behind the acronyms would be, but they hope to receive news very soon where the interpreter reveals an official notice.

In Rex Nation, we recently told you that Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, Luhan and more stars will be part of a new Gucci mini series, know what it is about.



