Billie Eilish will Not release new album until pandemic ends

It seems like Billie Eilish is working hard on her next album. However, it may take a while before fans hear it.

Billie Eilish continues to enjoy the success of her 2019 album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? The LP debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Top 200 and has won a host of music awards, including the coveted album of the year award at the Grammys.

Now, Finneas, Eilish’s brother, producer and collaborator, has revealed that they are hard at work on their next two albums. During an interview with The Herald Sun, Finneas shared that the coronavirus pandemic has not affected the duo’s ability to create music.

“Billie and I are on full blast on their next album, I’m also working on my own album,” she says. “Billie and I can work individually, I’m working remotely with other artists who FaceTime me and ask me if I want to work on a song,” Eilish’s brother mentioned.

Even though both albums will be joined, Finneas has a desire not to share any of the LPs anytime soon. He reveals that he doesn’t want any of the pitches to be a bummer. “Billie’s album and mine will not be an annoying COVID-19 record,” he says. “I have a desperate desire not to release them during the pandemic.

Eilish to record her new album this year

Eilish previously told IHeartRadio in January that she plans to make a new album this year, but that it won’t be released in 2020. “This year I won’t release it, but I will release it this year,” said the “Bad Guy” singer. Although Eilish’s new album may not be released anytime soon, she has still given fans new music in 2020.

In July, she released her emotional new single “My Future.” The track follows “Everything I Wanted” from 2019, as well as “No Time To Die.” Following the release of “My Future”, Eilish shared that the new single is all about growth. Additionally, her time during quarantine allowed her a great deal of self-reflection and creativity.

“I could never be alone,” she said. “I couldn’t take my own company for that long. And I don’t know, I felt like I needed that growth. I needed a moment to myself and I got it. And it was very hard. It’s really harder than you think, not depending on people, just having to trust yourself, “commented the singer.



