Billie Eilish will keep their relationship a secret!

In a new interview, singer Billie Eilish said she “regrets” letting the world know about her past relationships.

Billie Eilish has proven time and time again that she is setting her own path when it comes to music, business, and even love.

The rising star has always spoken out on sharing her thoughts with the world, but when it comes to her relationships, don’t expect a behind-the-scenes pass.

The “Bad Guy” singer recently sat down for an interview on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp, and talked about why it’s important to her to keep things a secret when it comes to her romantic life.

Growing up in the public eye is not easy, and Billie is choosing to keep some things to herself and value her privacy.

“I definitely want to keep [the relationships] private,” he explained. “I have had relationships and I have kept them private, and even the ones I have had; with the small amount that I have let the world see, I am sorry.”

Billie also took note of other celebrities when it comes to how she proceeds in future relationships. “I think about people who have gone public with their relationships,” she noted, “and then they break up and it’s like, ‘What if it goes wrong?'”

Billie Eilish’s platonic love

Billie has always marched to the beat of her own drum and has definitely earned it. Don’t expect to hear too much about your crushes in the near future – unless of course you’re talking about your crush Justin Bieber!

On a recent episode of her Apple Music radio show Me & Dad Radio, Billie’s mother Maggie revealed that she and her husband Patrick considered sending her to therapy because of her love for Bieber. “You were hurting a lot for Justin Bieber,” Maggie shared. “It was so intense, it caused you so much pain!”

Billie, who did not know this detail, replied: “You did it ?! Oh, that’s embarrassing.”

One of the celebrities with whom fans have connected the 18-year-old singer is her colleague Khalid, with whom Billie performed the song “Lonely.” Do you think Eilish currently has a boyfriend or someone she’s dating?



