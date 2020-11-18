Billie Eilish: What does the singer eat while on tour?

Billie Eilish is one of the most famous singers in the world, but what does she eat while on tour and what are her favorite foods?

Billie Eilish advocates for the environment with her music and her diet. Eilish grew up a vegetarian, but in 2014 she made the switch to veganism. That means abstaining from meat, fish, and dairy.

“The first tours we did I used to lose weight because I could never enjoy my favorite foods and it was not my choice, we just couldn’t eat anything almost never, especially in Europe,” Billie Eilish said during an interview with Variety.

“But now we gain a little weight when we are on tour because we have so many people and all their job is to get us food. It’s a good time to be vegan in life because there are so many places to eat, ”she continued.

What are Billie Eilish’s favorite foods?

When it comes to favorite foods, Billie Eilish often shares pictures with her followers. According to The Things, the “Bad Guy” singer can be seen holding a smoothie while on the go.

However, she often shares some of her favorite vegan meals that she enjoys at home and while performing around the country. Her love for avocados is no secret, as she often posted photos of herself with avocado-themed filters.

Billie Eilish Bakes When She’s Stressed

As we’ve mentioned in The Truth News, there are a few ways Eilish can get distracted, and we’re not just talking about watching The Office. For an interview, the famous singer shared that she likes to bake when stressed.

“It’s a therapeutic thing for me to bake,” Billie Eilish said, according to Veg News. “Every time I’m stressed, I make peanut butter chocolate chip cookies.” Of course, this artist has been pretty busy writing music and doesn’t have much time to bake.



