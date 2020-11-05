Billie Eilish watched ‘The Office’ more than 15 times

Billie Eilish has repeatedly shown her love for “The Office,” a comedy series that the singer has seen more than 15 times.

Billie Eilish rose to fame overnight with her song “Ocean Eyes” in 2017, and over the years she has continued to rise in both fame and success. These days, the outright 2020 Grammy winner is hands down one of the most successful women in music.

At the tender age of 18, Eilish has already made music history by becoming the first artist born in the 2000s to reach number one on the US and UK Billboard charts with her hit single, “Bad Guy”.

She also broke records by becoming the youngest person to receive nominations in the four “top” Grammy award categories: Song of the Year, Album of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best New Artist.

Everything Billie Eilish says, does and wears these days seems to be news. She recently took to Instagram Live to reveal to fans what her favorite TV show is. Her love for this show runs so deep that she even got a hilarious reaction from one of her stars.

What is Billie Eilish’s favorite show?

If she has turned on the television even once in the last 15 years, she has almost certainly heard of The Office, a comedy that ran for nine seasons. The series follows the lives of ordinary (but funny) people as they work in the office of the fictional Dunder Mifflin Paper Company.

The show stars comedic actors like Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, and Rainn Wilson, who have risen to stardom beyond The Office. The series garnered intense critical acclaim to the extent of winning 5 Emmy Awards.

Billie Eilish has watched “The Office” more than 15 times

Billie Eilish was a guest on popular media company SoulPancake’s online series “There, Human.” SoulPancake describes itself as “the most recognized entertainment company in the world,” and “Hey There, Human” is its most recent series.

As we mentioned in The Truth News, this series is hosted by Rainn Wilson, who plays Dwight Schrute in “The Office.” Eilish and Wilson used Instagram Live to chat about everything from puppies to how Eilish has been dealing with quarantine.

One of the things that came up during their conversation was the way Eilish has been spending her time locked up taking care of her own mental health. “I just finished watching ‘The Office’ for the 15th time two days ago, and now I’m watching it again,” the singer confessed to Wilson.

Wilson begged Billie Eilish to “keep going”

Wilson, on his part, seemed dismayed (jokingly) at Eilish’s dedication to the show that made him famous. “Time to move on! Time to move on to another show. Really. Please!” he begged her. The “My Future” singer laughed in response.

“I’ve tried, it’s okay,” Eilish tried to defend herself. “I can not do anything about it. This was the fifteenth time and every time I watch that episode that says ‘final’, I always say, ‘Damn,’ ”she joked. Eilish is clearly one of The Office’s most dedicated fans!

