Billie Eilish walks through the mall in the video “So Me”

After releasing “my future” back in late July, Billie Eilish presented “Therefore I Am”, her second track of this quarantine.

Unsurprisingly, the song was produced by Finneas O’Connell, the 18-year-old artist’s brother and right-hand man, who also helped her on the lyrical side.

On this occasion, the song was accompanied by a video clip in which you can see Billie (who on this occasion was in charge of directing the visuals) walking through the corridors of the Californian mall Glendale Galleria, which lies completely empty while Eilish has fun running around and stealing some baked goodies. You can see it at the end of the note.

Being honest with the renowned journalist and her audience, Eilish assured that the situation gave birth to an album “completely different” than what was probably initially intended.

“That’s what we’ve been talking about for months, about how this year sucked for a lot of people, and as much as I wish I could have had the year I was planning to have, a tour and blah blah blah, we never would have done this. album “, confessed the music.

He then continued:

“We would have done something, but it would have been completely different. It’s not like we’re making songs about quarantine, we’re just in a different mindset than we would have otherwise. And so it is. It’s the butterfly effect. If you hadn’t done this three years ago, maybe you wouldn’t be doing this another three years later. This is how it is. At the same time, this is the most free time I had in my life and especially since all this started like five years ago ”.

“So it was a blessing, a great blessing and a curse, but I am very, very happy that we were able to do the things that we are doing. And I can’t wait for you to hear this shit. I can’t wait for the world to hear it. I am very excited and hopeful for the future, “she acknowledged.

Additionally, in another part of the interview, Eilish referred to a recurring experience in which she felt “like a parody” of herself.

“For most of this year, especially the first half, I felt very trapped in my own facade in strange ways,” she recalled. “I was having a real problem with… because I kept feeling like a parody of myself, which was crazy and very strange and difficult to handle. I don’t really know how I got out of that, but it was very … I mean, it still happens to me occasionally, but there were a couple of months when I thought … With everything I was wearing it was like ‘Oh, I look like Billie Eilish’ . Everything I said, everything I did And then we made music and I kept feeling … what is the word? Inauthentic. Yes, an inauthentic version of myself, because I felt that I was being too much myself.

“I go home, I watch myself on TV, I hear myself in the store and it’s great. I really got that into my head because I forgot … because it was always natural. Suddenly, when I was like something everyone knew, I thought that now I feel like I’m trying to be … it was crazy. So yeah, I definitely had to overcome that hurdle of feeling like a parody of Billie Eilish, “he closed.



