Billie Eilish votes for the first time in elections

The 18-year-old singer Billie Eilish exercised her right to vote during the 2020 United States elections. Who did she choose?

The 2020 presidential elections are almost over. Voting has closed and the ballots are counted as the race for the title of the 46th president of the United States draws to a close.

Turnout is predicted to completely break all previous records, with more people than ever coming out to support Trump or Biden.

One thing we have to be thankful for is social media, as many people have used sites like Instagram and Twitter to share the importance of voting in these elections.

Celebrities have also used their platform to urge people to go out and vote on Election Day, one of them being Billie Eilish.

Who did Billie Eilish vote for?

Singer Billie Eilish took to Instagram on Tuesday to urge her followers to vote in the election, and she gave a big hint that she was voting for Joe Biden.

She posted what appeared to be a simple black image on her feed, but when you click on the video you can hear Billie talking about the election.

Billie said, “Alright people for the last time, I say it one more time. Please vote, if you have not voted yet, tomorrow is the election (Tuesday November 3), it is so important that you vote, I cannot emphasize it enough, get there, make it happen ”.

She then she gave the first clue that she was voting for Biden when he said “we have to change the sh * t”. Ella billie hinted that the United States needs to change its leadership in the Republic under Trump, reflecting her loyalty to Democrat Joe Biden.

She then she continued: “And the only way we can do it is by voting. Don’t let anyone tell you that your vote doesn’t matter. Don’t let anyone take this power away from you ”.

“The power is in your hands, our hands, my hands, everyone’s hands. Do not let anyone tell you otherwise. Please vote, please, “said the singer.

If Billie’s previous suggestions were not conclusive enough, she then confirmed her support for Biden at the end of the video when she simply said, “Vote for Biden.”

Last week, Billie Eilish joined potential Joe Biden Vice President Kamala Harris on a video call to discuss the upcoming election.

Kamala Harris tweeted the video and said: “Thank you @billieeilish for joining me to talk about all that is at stake in this election. Your generation deserves leaders who truly care about the future of our country and our planet. ”

Thank you, @billieeilish, for joining me in talking about everything that’s at stake in this election. Your generation deserves leaders who actually care about the future of our country and our planet. pic.twitter.com/Oyq9CxZKpU — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) October 30, 2020

Billie and Kamala spoke about the importance of voting, being able to use your voice and the climate crisis. Do you think Billie has influenced young people to vote for Joe Biden? At Somagnews we want to know your opinion.



