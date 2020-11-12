Billie Eilish video game fanatic? A song is based on Ilomilo

Ilomilo, a puzzle video game so overwhelmingly charming that Billie Eilish wrote a song about it

‘Ilomilo’ is a song by the American singer Billie Eilish. It was released on April 10, 2020 as the seventh single from the album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? (2019), via Interscope Records and Darkroom Records.

It is an electropop song influenced by ska music, it was written by the singer with her brother Finneas O’Connell. The song reached number seventy-two on the US Billboard Hot 100. Ilomilo is inspired by the game of the same name published in 2010, which the singer was very fanatical about. La Verdad Noticias brings you a small synopsis of this videogame ‘Ilomilo’.

What is the video game ‘Ilomilo’ about?

Friends Ilo and Milo take turns navigating levels built from handmade cubes. Each stage begins with the couple separated, and you are tasked with navigating the twisted structures to unite the fated couple.

It’s a game about friends sticking together no matter what tries to get between them. The melancholic mosaic, inhabited by strange stitched creatures, makes Ilomilo feel pleasantly like an old faded scrapbook.

What is the Billie Eilish song about?

In April 2020, during a 50 minute Verizon live stream, Eilish explains that the clue is about losing someone or being afraid of losing someone and it is inevitable. It feels horrible and scary.

Especially when you lose a person, it is a horrible feeling, so it is the feeling of being afraid. The famous singer revealed that the video game of the same name, which aims to bring together two characters named Ilo and Milo who hugged afterwards, was a great inspiration for the song.

The lyrics in the second verse of ‘Ilomilo’ refer to the single ‘Bury a Friend’ (2019). Elaborating on this in an interview on MTV, O’Connell said that the two songs only referred to each other for the purpose of making the album coherent, and that they were not linked in any other way.

This song by Billie Eilish evokes a feeling of yesteryear with vinyl album artifacts and instruments that evoke simpler times such as the accordion and melodic.



