Billie Eilish TURNS ON the nets with sexy twerking video

Billie Eilish is melting the internet after sharing a sexy twerking video that has now taken social media by storm.

‘Ocean Eyes’ singer Billie Eilish just shared the behind-the-scenes video from the recent filming of her music video, and it includes her sexy dance while having a great time with her crew while filming.

Luckily for all of her fans, the singer included a clip of her twerking to her new song ‘Therefore I Am’ and it’s the best you’ve seen all day.

Billie Eilish and her video

In the video, Billie is on a break from filming her latest music video that took place at a local Los Angeles mall. While waiting, the A-lister decided to do some dance moves, which turned the nets on!

In the recording you can see Billie Eilish playing the try not to dance challenge in which she fails miserably. And while she is carried away by the music, the singer shows some hip movements that are worthy of any reggaeton artist.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHoQIBjl2tR/?utm_source=ig_embed

Earlier this week, Billie released her latest video for ‘Therefore I Am’ and it was a nude-looking production that appears to have been filmed on an iPhone.

The footage was captured at the Glendale Galleria Mall and showed a cameraman holding a phone and following the singer as she jumped and danced through the empty mall.

The famous singer’s video has already racked up over 30 million views on YouTube, but it doesn’t even come close to how good the behind-the-scenes twerking video is.

As we have informed you in Somagnews, this is not the first time that Billie has broken the Internet with hot videos or with her sexy outfit that caused a stir just by putting aside her baggy clothes and preferring something that shows her curves .



