Billie Eilish triumphs at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

Billie Eilish adds new achievements to her career on the night of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards. The ‘Everything I Wanted’ interpreter triumphed by taking several awards proving that she is one of the most promising young artists of the generation.

The 18-year-old American singer has risen to international fame in no time. Since 2015 and to date, Billie Eilish has positioned herself as one of the most successful young female artists thanks to songs like ‘Bad Guy’, ‘Everything I Wanted’ and her recent single ‘No Tme To Die’, which will be part of the next James Bond movie.

Billie Eilish’s career has had a great boost and she has always had the support of her brother Finneas O’Connell, who has been a great help when writing songs and was involved in the process of the album When we all fall asleep, where do we go?

The Grammy winner continues to add new achievements to her list and, this time, her immense talent at such a young age made her stand out among the winners of the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, where her effort was recognized by transmitting her thoughts through the music.

BILLIE EILISH’S SPEECH AT THE 2020 BILLBOARD MUSIC AWARDS

Billie Eilish received 11 nominations for the 2020 Billboard Music Awards, being the winner in the Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album categories.

Billie Eilish took the stage to receive her awards with great joy. In addition, the singer took advantage of her stay at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards to give a message to the audience of the event.

The famous woman expressed her surprise at winning so many awards and did not hesitate to thank Billboard, as well as all the women who have worked hard with her and have helped her get to where she is now.



