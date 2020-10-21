Billie Eilish: Top 5 “Bad Guy” Covers (So Far)

Billie Eilish’s song ‘Bad Guy’ was so successful that many artists released their own cover. These are the 5 best covers of the track!

‘Bad Guy’ is one of the best-known songs by Billie Eilish Pirate Baird O’Connell, the writer conquered the music charts around the world. The popular track was released on March 29, 2019 and immediately began to gain great relevance on digital platforms.

The song was the number 4 single from the record material ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’. ‘Bad Guy’ gave Billie Eilish two GRAMMY Awards in 2020. This incredible tune was composed by the singer and her brother Finneas O’Connell.

Billie Eilish made ‘Bad Guy’ one of the most famous and popular songs of 2019, due to its success, many groups and musicians joined the track fever and shared their version. Meet some of the best covers of the popular Billie Eilish song.

Billie Eilish’s ‘Bad Guy’: Top 5 Covers So Far

1. Bad Guy tango version

One of the most interesting versions of ‘Bad Guy’ is the cover of ‘PostmodernJukebox’. The group of musicians released the track with a tango style, using instruments such as the piano, accordion and drums.

2. Bad Guy instrumental cover

The group ‘Simply Three’ created the cover of ‘Bad Guy’ using only bass, violin and cello, the result was incredible, because the song had the same essence of the Billie Eilish song, but with a deeper and different touch.

3. Bad Guy cover funny

Covers of ‘Bad Guy’ abound in the Internet world, but without a doubt, one of the funniest versions of Billie Eilish’s track (at least for the La Verdad Noticias team) is the toy in the form of a chicken that makes a very comical sound when squeezed.

4. Bad Guy cover by Blue. D

A year ago, South Korean singer Blue D. premiered her cover of ‘Bad Guy’, the star fell in love with her fans by singing in a whisper, just like Billie Eilish does in the original version of the song.

5. Bad Guy rock cover

If you are a rock fan, surely this cover of ‘Bad Guy’ will be your favorite, it combines the power of the drums with the electric guitar, although this style is different from Billie Eilish, the arrangement was very good.



