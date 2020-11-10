Billie Eilish to RELEASE new song, “Therefore I Am”

The singer is said to be nervous about the release of her new song “Therefore I Am”.

The incredible singer Billie Eilish, who is the absolute winner of the last Grammy awards, is about to release a new single that she titled “Therefore I Am” and we have all the details in Somagnews.

The song seems to have a clear philosophical inspiration, from the title itself (“Therefore I Am”, “Therefore I am”) to its cover, in which a white bust of classic style is broken in reference to René Descartes, author of the famous “I think, therefore I am”.

“I’m very nervous about this issue,” said the artist on her social networks.

Meanwhile, her brother and regular producer, Finneas, increased the expectation: “It is bad that I say it but this song is incredible.”

Billie Eilish announces new song

With her usual discretion, Billie Eilish has barely given details of her new compositions, although of the three single singles she has released since she released her first album, this is the one that points the most as a possible advance of a more extensive work.

This summer, the singer premiered “My Future”, a song composed entirely during confinement in which she put aside her more electronic side and opted for a more organic sound that at first seems like a piano ballad and half awake with rhythms closer to R&B with a cadence between funk and jazz.

Earlier this year she released “No Time To Die”, from the soundtrack for the next James Bond film that has not been released due to the coronavirus and that took over from “Everything I Wanted”, released at the end of 2019.

At the last Grammys, Eilish made history by winning at the age of 18 the four most important categories of these awards: best new artist, album of the year, song of the year and record of the year.

She was also one of the guest stars at the Oscars and was one of the most talked about public endorsements of the campaign of the president-elect of the United States, Joe Biden.

