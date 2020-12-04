Billie Eilish to Do The Beatles’ “Something” at SiriusXM

SiriusXM’s Alt Nation channel has announced that it will broadcast an exclusive live session of Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell.

In an exclusive live session with SiriusXM’s Alt Nation airing on December 3, Billie Eilish will perform her latest single “Therefore I Am” along with various past hits and a cover of “Something” by the Beatles.

The session will also include an interview with the ‘Bad Guy’ singer and Finneas, hosted by Alt Nation’s Jeff Regan, about upcoming music projects that were recorded in quarantine.

The exclusive session and interview will air on Thursday, December 3 at 5:00 pm ET and PT on Alt Nation via SiriusXM radios (channel 36). The special will also air over the weekend and will be available upon request in the SiriusXM app.

Billie Eilish performed “Therefore I Am” for the first time

As we informed you a few weeks ago in Somagnews, Billie Eilish performed “Therefore I Am” for the first time at the 2020 American Music Awards, where she was nominated as Favorite Social Artist and Favorite Artist – Alternative Rock.

The song’s self-directed music video shows Eilish wandering through a shopping mall. The singer also acted in Where Do We Go? The Livestream and released a video for their James Bond video “No Time to Die.”

Billie Eilish also received four nominations for the 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony, three of which are for “Everything I Wanted.” The track is nominated for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance.



