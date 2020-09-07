Billie Eilish: The definitive ranking of the singer’s 16 hits

Billie Eilish has an enviable discography at 18, but what are her best songs?

Billie Eilish accomplished a lot from a young age, which is why she already had an enviable discography even before she was 20 years old. But what are the best songs of the 18-year-old singer? Scroll down to see how we ranked her biggest hits … so far.

In fact, Billie Eilish is so young that we expect her to update the following list of her best songs quite frequently as her career progresses. Until then, check out the videos below to find out why these songs give us all the sensations.

The young singer released her smash hit “Ocean Eyes” on SoundCloud in 2015; I was only 13 at the time. The following year, she landed a record deal with Interscope’s Darkroom label, and in 2017 she released her first EP, “Don’t Smile at Me,” which continued to grow her career.

16. “Bellyache” (2017)

15. “Wish You Were Gay” (2019)

14. “Xanny” (2019)

13. “Idontwannabeyouanymore” (2017)

It went platinum and reached the top 20 on the Billboard 200 album chart. Her breakthrough came in 2019 when she released her first studio album, “When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?” It topped the charts and went triple platinum, but that’s just the beginning of its historic achievements with the critically acclaimed collection.

12. “I Love You” (2019)

11. “Hostage” (2017)

10. “No Time to Die” (2020)

9. “You Should See Me in a Crown” (2018)

That album earned him a trio of MTV Video Music Awards and five Grammys, including a historic sweep of the top four categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best New Artist. She was the second artist to win those four awards in one year, and set a new record as the youngest singer to claim the award for best album.

8. “My Future” (2020)

7. “Ocean Eyes” (2015)

6. “Lovely” with Khalid (2017)

5. “All the Good Girls Go to Hell” (2019)

She followed “When We All Fall Asleep” with more singles, an Oscars performance, and a concert writing and performing the title track of the James Bond movie “No Time to Die,” which was another historic feat: She is the most young man in making a theme for the hit saga.

4. “Everything I Wanted” (2019)

3. “Bury a Friend” (2019)

2. “When the Party’s Over” (2018)

1. “Bad Guy” (2019)

Do you agree with our choice of your number one? And are there others that you think we’ve underestimated or overrated? Let us know in the comments and join the whole discussion here with your fellow music fans.



