Billie Eilish: the day she shared a cute moment with her dog

A few days ago, Billie Eilish showed her fans what her pet looked like when she was still little.

If there’s one genre of celebrity news we all love, it’s celebrities and their dogs.

Whether it’s pictures of Jennifer Aniston’s (Lord Chesterfield) new puppy asleep with a treat dangling from his mouth, Meghan and Harry’s dog making an unexpected appearance in a rather serious video, or the adorable picture of Joe Jonas with Sophie Turner and his golden retriever, we agree.

So when singer Billie Eilish featured her dog on her instagram stories when he was just a puppy, she gets a ‘yes’ from us.

In April of this year, the singer announced that she was adopting the puppy she had been raising during the quarantine, posting a photo of the gray pitbull puppy along with the caption, “as for this little nameless monkey … you are mine! ”

Billie Eilish showed how much her furry pet has grown

But the “Bady Guy” singer recently took to Instagram Stories to show fans how much the puppy had grown since she got it.

In the first video she shows lying on her chest and in the second, while trying to get into the same position, the adorable dog is actually lying along her body.

She cleared up the memory by subtitling the first video “a few months ago,” showing how much the dog has grown in that time.

Billie made headlines on La Verdad Noticias after fans responded to people who made degrading comments about the singer’s body after she was photographed in Los Angeles wearing a different style than her usual baggy clothing aesthetic.

Billie and Finneas spoke on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon a few days ago, where Billie explained the moment the camera caught her whispering “Please don’t be me” seconds before she was awarded Best Album at the Grammys.

The singer has shown the great love she has for her cute pet, and fans love seeing photos of Eilish with her puppy. Do you think Billie should upload more moments with her new friend?



