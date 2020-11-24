Billie Eilish tells the worst history of her life

Singer Billie Eilish surprised her fans after revealing new details about her love life.

Whenever a new star catches our attention, we want to know everything about it. Ever since Billie Eilish has taken over the music scene, it’s only natural that fans are curious about her love life.

But we have to remember that although she is successful beyond her age, Eilish is still a teenager. While she doesn’t have much experience with romance, she recently gave us some important details about her first date.

Billie Eilish’s first date was a disaster

As we’ve mentioned in other Truth News stories, Eilish is only 18, so it’s no wonder she hasn’t had much dating experience. After all, she spent most of her youth writing, singing, and recording songs.

But she recently opened up to Howard Stern about their first date. Maybe it was because she was only 13 at the time, or maybe because the kid was confused, but whatever the reason, it was not a good experience for Billie Eilish.

Thirteen-year-old Eilish went to the movies the day before Valentine’s Day with a rich boy who brought her butler. “Literally your butler,” she said. “Her butler was there the whole time, but in a different movie theater.”

Since her date was enjoying another movie, the rich kid got a chance to make her move. But it didn’t turn out like either of them imagined. He kissed Eilish and then said, “That wasn’t as magical as I thought it was going to be.”

Then the tough, rich kid left the theater with his butler, and Eilish ended up stranded without transportation. “Then I went home and cried,” he explained. “And the next day was Valentine’s Day.”

We all have bad experiences with love and romance when we are young, but this was particularly brutal. It’s no wonder she’s more focused on her music now than finding a boyfriend.

Billie Eilish has been in love before

According to Eilish, Eloise “makes music that sounds like the way falling in love feels … It feels like the good parts of falling in love.” Eilish added, “There is another part of falling in love that is very scary and horrible.”

She may have been in love in the past, but for now, there is only one special person in the singer’s life. “I was in love, (but) not right now,” she said during a separate interview with another Dutch platform, 3Vor12.

Then she made a great statement, when she pointed to herself and said, “I’m in love with myself,” That’s a great attitude for a young person. Eilish is still a teenager and has a long time to find romance.



