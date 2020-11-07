Billie Eilish talks about how online hate made her suicidal

Billie Eilish recently revealed that the hateful words online became so unbearable that she considered taking her own life.

Anyone who is famous today inevitably has to learn how to deal with receiving hateful comments online. Thanks to the networks, celebrities are more connected with their fans, but that has also allowed trolls to make their unsightly opinions known to the world.

Billie Eilish rose to fame just a few years ago and has been learning how to deal with this problem. In fact, the teenage singer recently shared that hateful words on the internet became so unbearable that at some point, she even considered taking her own life.

Billie Eilish has spoken out about experiencing depression

In an interview with the Rolling Stones last year, Billie Eilish revealed that she began experiencing depression at the age of 13. Eilish was a serious dancer before that, but a hip injury forced her to stop dancing. This led her to a dark place in her life.

“She sent me down a hole,” Eilish said. “I went through a whole phase of self-harm … The essence of this was that I felt that I deserved to be suffering.” Due to her struggles, Eilish has been using her fame to start conversations about mental health.

In May 2019, Eilish began working with the Ad Council on their “Seize the Awkward” campaign to get people to speak out about these issues and support their loved ones who may be going through difficult times.

Billie Eilish tried to commit suicide in 2018

As we’ve mentioned in The Truth News, Eilish is a successful singer, but that doesn’t mean she’s immune to depression. In fact, being famous put Eilish in a bad place in early 2018. She was on tour in Berlin when she seriously considered suicide.

“I almost committed suicide a couple of years ago,” she told GQ UK recently, sharing that reading negative comments on Twitter about her was what got her to that point. “I was thinking about how I was going to die.”

Fortunately, Eilish was able to “come back to reality” thanks to her mother and brother. They had momentarily dated, but her mother realized that something might be wrong, so she sent Eilish’s tour manager to check on the singer.

“I don’t know what exactly they said, but I was sitting in this window by the bed and I saw him, a guy named Brian. I’ve been working with him since I was 14 years old, and he was walking towards me from across the hotel.” Eilish said.

“There was a knock on the door and he entered. He made me laugh and joked. I asked him, ‘Did my mom tell you to come here?’ He replied, ‘Maybe.’ After this event, Billie Eilish has become much more careful with the use of social networks today.



