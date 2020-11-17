Billie Eilish takes a look at her childhood memories

An adorable photo of Billie Eilish from her childhood stole the hearts of her fans, but it was the Paramore singer who highlighted the charm of that image.

Billie Eilish returned with the premiere of Therefore I Am and since then we’ve seen more of her activity on social media. The singer shared a picture from her childhood memories after Hayley Williams spoke about her adorable look.

The Paramore vocalist has shown her support for Billie on several occasions, acknowledging her musical talent and even confronting haters who have once attacked the Bad Guy singer. Billie Eilish has not been left behind, revealing her admiration for Hayley throughout her career, but these singers have created a new memory together.

THE PHOTO OF BILLIE EILISH THAT HAYLEY WILLIAMS LOVES

Billie has shown a glimpse into her past while telling her story through interviews and even documentaries, so we know some of the tender moments of the singer while enjoying music with her family despite being just a little girl.

Hayley Williams shared a photo of this girl on her Instagram account, an image where we see Billie squatting while wearing a white outfit with prints and her hair tousled.

The Misery Business interpreter said that this photograph always lived in her heart and Billie Eilish reposted it in her stories adding some emojis with an emotional reaction.

Recently, a series of behind-the-scenes clips of the Therefore I Am video was also released, in Rex Nation we tell you the details.



