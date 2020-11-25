Billie Eilish surprises with how exotic her nails look

Billie Eilish shocked her fans again by the design of her nails.

Billie Eilish rides a popularity express train these days. The 18-year-old singer rose to fame with songs like “Bad Guy” and “Ocean Eyes” putting her name on the music charts practically indefinitely.

Her reputation as a rising star was only further recognized after a bit of controversy erupted when her public image began to catch fire.

That is, few music artists wore a public look or image that resembled hers. Baggy clothing wasn’t just a fashion preference for her, it became her trademark!

Ironically, her latest Instagram post, although a popular upload, seems to have viewers baffled after considering its practicality. The bewilderment of the post is entirely due to the length of Billie’s nails!

https://www.instagram.com/p/CH1KZCFlIzz/?utm_source=ig_embed

While stylish and consistent with the latest news about their collaboration with clothing brand Gucci, many viewers couldn’t help but think they missed the mark simply because they are not practical in everyday life.

“How do you go to the bathroom with those nails?”, “How do you pick your nose?”, “It’s too long, how do you eat?”, Were some of the comments that Billi Eilish received in her publication. Although she is not the only celebrity who has used nails with this exotic style, she is one of the ones that receives the most criticism.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CHbMdbdlT9X/?utm_source=ig_embed

Does Billie Eilish follow this nail fad for the quarantine?

Some people have speculated that perhaps the quarantine has been affecting Billie more than she will admit. She and her brother shared during an interview that the closures affected everyone, including them.

“It was during the first two weeks. And then it stopped being. I mean, the first two weeks, it was great because I really thought, “This will only last a couple of weeks and we will go back on tour, but we will only have a little moment to breathe,” he explained according to The Blast.

She went on to detail how while taking a break was nice, she has been itching to make more music. This actually motivated her to make that music video for the mall and other projects.

“It’s been pretty horrible lately. I’ve tried to make the most of it and say, “Well, this is the most free time I’ve had in five years, more than that! Since it all started, I haven’t had a break, so it’s nice to a degree and then it’s like, ‘Okay, let’s go back to my life, please,’ ”the singer said.



