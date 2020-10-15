Billie Eilish shows how her new love has grown

Billie Eilish shared how one of the loves of her life has changed, the ‘Bad Guy’ singer showed that time and love can do incredible things. Who is it about?

Recently Billie Eilish was one of the most awarded artists at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards ceremony, the ‘No Time To Die’ singer took home two awards: Top Female Artist and Top Billboard 200 Album.

When Billie Eilish isn’t busy being one of the biggest international singers in the world industry, she takes her time at home to relax, work on more music, and hang out with one of the loves of her life.

BILLIE EILISH SHOWS THE EVOLUTION OF HER BELOVED PET

The 18-year-old interpreter is a lover of nature and animals, so a few months ago I did not hesitate to adopt a puppy, the pet is now part of her day to day and has become the darling of her home.

Billie Eilish shared with more than 63 million followers how big her puppy is, which is a pit bull and was adopted at the Angel City Pit Bulls shelter, located in the city of Los Angeles, California.

Through Instagram Stories, the ‘My Future’ singer showed a video from a long time ago, when her puppy was just a durable puppy that did not take up much space and immediately posted another clip showing the change she has undergone, now , the pitbull is a powerful pet. Wooow!

It is not the first time that Billie Eilish shares the affection and love she feels for her dog, on different occasions she has published photographs next to her pitbull. With these actions the singer has shown her great heart.

