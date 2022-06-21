Billie Eilish says she would “rather die” than not have children, but is also “afraid” of fatherhood

Motherhood is calling! Billie Eilish really wants to become a parent, but is not ready to have children yet.

The 20-year-old singer told the Sunday Times on Saturday, June 18 that she would “rather die” than not have children. “I need them,” she confessed.

Nevertheless, the Oscar winner said that she has doubts about welcoming a child into the world right now amid all the “terrible” school shootings in America.

“Why is it okay to be afraid to go to school?” she asked, pointing to the shooting in Uvalda, Texas, that took place last month. “You go to school and be prepared for a traumatic experience that will change your life, or for death. Which one? Who! Where is the logic?”

The “Happier Than Ever” singer also explained that she is “afraid” of motherhood because of the anxiety it can bring.

“The older I get, the more I worry, I just think:”Oh, what am I going to do when my child thinks it’s right?” said Eilish. “And I’m like, ‘No, it’s not like that!’ and they don’t listen to me.”

The musician from “Bad Guy” said that her own past with “separation anxiety” makes her think about becoming a parent. Eilish, for her part, was homeschooled as a child, which, she says, led to “crippling, life-changing separation anxiety.”

She added: “I couldn’t be away from my parents. I was worried about what would happen to them, I was worried about what would happen to me, I was worried about being forgotten.”

Eilish’s quotes about motherhood came less than a month after the Grammy winner broke up with Matthew Tyler Worth.

Singer Lovely was first linked to the 30-year-old actor in April 2021 when they were spotted having coffee in Santa Barbara, California. A year later, Vors confirmed their breakup and denied any infidelity on his part.

“No one cheated on anyone,” the “The Curse of Frank Sinatra” star wrote in her Instagram story on May 30. — The relationship ends. Just like that one. Creating rumors and LIES on the Internet is dangerous.”

On the eve of their relationship, Eilish dated 7:AMP, whose real name is Brandon Quention Adams. The couple’s split was covered in the Apple TV+ documentary “The World is a Little Blurry.”