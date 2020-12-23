Billie Eilish Says She Is Preparing To Start “A New Era”

Singer Billie Eilish surprised her fans after revealing that she is preparing to start “a new era” in her career.

Billie Eilish is currently working on the follow-up to her March 2019 debut LP ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, And has released two singles (‘My Future’ and ‘Therefore I Am’) and her track. James Bond’s ‘No Time To Die’ in 2020.

Posting on her Instagram stories this morning (December 22), Eilish joked with her followers that she would not release a new album if they kept “making fun of her hair.” “I’m making you a damn album,” he laughed. “I won’t release it if you keep making fun of my hair.”

Billie Eilish went on to say that she would change her hairstyle after the documentary Billie Eilish: The World’s A Little Blurry comes out in February, saying that it will mark “the end of an era.” “I’m going to give you a new era,” he continued. “I have announcements to do, I have some things to post.”

Billie Eilish talked about her next album

The singer previously spoke about her upcoming new album in an interview with Apple Music last month. However, her brother and creative collaborator Finneas said in September that the album would not be released while the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing.



