Billie Eilish saw the waves in her brother Malibu

Singer Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas were photographed swaying on the Malibu waves.

The James Bond film ‘No Time To Die’ has just been postponed from November to April 2021. Thanks to this, singer Billie Eilish has been free of film promotion obligations, at least during 2020.

Hours after news of the delay broke, Eilish was seen riding waves in Malibu with her brother Finneas. The 18-year-old singer and 23-year-old producer were photographed balancing on boards in the ocean.

The two music superstars wore wetsuits and Billie was recognizable thanks to her hair dyed bright green. Los Angeles natives found fame with the release of Billie’s debut album in 2019, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go ?, produced by Finneas.

Said album debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 and became the best performing album of 2019 in the United States, winning a total of six Grammy Awards. Just last Thursday, Billie wowed fans with her mysterious and dramatic music video for James Bond’s ‘No Time To Die’.

The singer released the track eight months ago before the film’s planned release. However, the pandemic led to the film being postponed to November, hence the release of the music video last Thursday. But the next day, it was announced that 007 will not be back on screens until April 2, 2021.

Billie Eilish presented the music video for ‘No Time To Die’

The star delivered a dark and brooding performance in the clip that features black and white images of her singing with scenes from the film. The quick footage focuses on the romance between Bond and Madeleine Swann, played by Lea Seydoux, who is rumored to marry in the film.

The highly anticipated music video also features a tense car chase and shows CIA agent Paloma, played by Ana de Armas, involved in a dramatic fight while wearing a glamorous ball gown.

The video, directed by Daniel Kleinman, ends with channels of smoke gushing out from behind Eilish before turning black. Writing on Instagram, the “My Future” singer said: ‘We filmed this in February and it finally came out. It’s a real honor to be a part of it, thank you @ 007 ‘.



