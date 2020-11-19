Billie Eilish reveals the story behind ‘Everything I Want’

Singer Billie Eilish revealed new details of her song ‘Everything I Wanted’ for the latest issue of Song Exploder.

The track ‘Everything I Wanted’ was released in November 2019, marking Billie Eilish’s first new material since the arrival of her acclaimed debut album ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’.

A year after its release, the pop star sat down with her brother and collaborator Finneas to discuss the dream that inspired the popular song. The artists revealed what their creation was like and how it was almost never done.

“We were at the end of work on Billie’s debut album and we were having that moment of doubt where we thought, ‘Do we have all the songs for this album? Should we try writing one or two more? ‘”Finneas said.

Billie Eilish then went on to reveal that she had a dream the night before in which she died after jumping off a building. “The whole dream was that I watched how everything was going after my death,” added the 18-year-old singer.

“I was there and I could see everything. I remember in the dream there were newspapers that said, “Troubled 16-year-old Billie Eilish finally committed suicide.” And my best friends were doing an interview and they said, ‘Oh, we never really liked it.

Billie Eilish’s nightmare

The singer said the nightmare was a reflection of “everything I had been thinking about in a horrible, horrible reality”, adding that “I couldn’t think of anything else” the next day. As a result, Eilish and Finneas wrote about the dream.

“She was also very depressed at the time and had been suicidal in the past,” Eilish explained. “It was weird telling Finneas about the dream I had because I thought, ‘Well, I had this dream where I got what I wanted, which is, you know, dying.’

Eilish later revealed that Finneas “didn’t want to write about it.” “I think it really scared me to hear her articulate her depression in a way that was more obvious than she was doing on a day-to-day basis,” Finneas said.

“That was somewhat alarming. I went pretty crazy, and I told him so, “added the singer’s brother. The other members of Billie Eilish’s family also told her that she shouldn’t write about these feelings.

“It was so intense, and that’s why we didn’t write the rest for probably half a year,” added the pop star. As we have mentioned in Somagnews, the song was finished once her mental health had improved.

It was then decided between the siblings that the chorus would be about their relationship and how they “got each other out of dark places.” You can find the full Song Exploder podcast above.



