Billie Eilish reveals the best part of being famous

Billie Eilish recently sat down with Vanity Fair for an intimate interview, during which she answered a series of personal questions.

Billie Eilish is one of the most popular musical artists in the world. She took the industry by storm after releasing her blockbuster debut album, ‘When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’ In 2019 and she hasn’t looked back since.

Many celebrities talk about the rapid change that occurs in their lives once they are launched to fame, and Eilish is one of them. She frequently shares her feelings about how much her life has changed since she became famous and how difficult it can be to deal with it.

Billie Eilish says the best thing about being famous is having a voice

As we mentioned in Somagnews, the ‘All The Good Girls Go To Hell’ singer recently sat down with Vanity Fair for an intimate interview, during which she answered a series of personal questions.

When she was asked to describe fame in three words, Billie Eilish gave an honest answer. “Overwhelming,” Eilish said. “Surreal and shocking.” When asked what the best part of being famous was, Eilish mentioned the enormous influence that her voice has.

Because she is a public figure, she can speak out on important issues and make a difference. “I’d say … I think just … you know, being able to say something and be heard,” Eilish said. “Yeah, having an outlet, having a voice and a platform is amazing and rare.”

She says the worst thing about being famous is the lack of privacy

Although being famous has many advantages, there are also many pitfalls. For Billie Eilish, the most important thing is the lack of privacy that she has. “There is no privacy anymore, no way,” Eilish said, laughing.

However, she pointed out that she can often forget that she is famous when she goes to her parents’ house and hangs out as a normal teenager. “Sometimes I feel normal when I’m at my parents’ house, when I’m, you know, riding my bike,” Eilish said.