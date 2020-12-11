Billie Eilish reveals new details of her upcoming album

During the 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, Billie Eilish revealed new details for her upcoming album.

March 2021 will mark two years since Billie Eilish released her Grammy-winning debut album, ‘When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?’, And since then she has been hard at work on what will be her second album. study of it.

At the Mercedes-Benz Interview Lounge during the 2020 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball presented by Capital One, the “Therefore I Am” singer revealed some new details about her second release and we are so excited to hear it.

As we have mentioned in Somagnews, Billie Eilish was unable to go on tour this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the singer used her spare time to work on the album with her brother Finneas hers and it turns out that they are very close to finishing it.

“It’s definitely 50% done,” she told JoJo Wright. “I’m very much in love with this. With it half finished, Eilish couldn’t give us an exact release date, but she said fans can look forward to hearing it in the near future.

The singer also hinted that we won’t have to wait too long to get new music. While she said it’s not a case of “sooner than you think” where it will be released right away, the new album “isn’t too far off.”

New album will be about Billie Eilish’s personal experiences

The singer also explained that her next album has tracks that are from personal experience rather than being based on fictional characters as she did in the past. “This album is, like, very little made up. It’s real what’s going on in my brain, ”she said.



