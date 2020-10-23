Billie Eilish reveals her favorite songs

Billie Eilish is one of the youngest performers and songwriters in the world, her musical references range from Taylor Swift to Frank Sinatra, through Kanye West and Carla Morrison. These are the favorite songs of the ‘Bad Guy’ singer.

The singer of ‘No Time To Die’ is one of the most famous pop music celebrities in the world, the 18-year-old girl is one of the references in today’s culture and that is why her impact is so great that she has influenced others to pursue their dreams within this complicated industry.

Billie Eilish began to love music from a young age and there are millions of songs that accompanied her in different facets of her life, both in childhood and in adolescence. WOW.

The Los Angeles native has her own list of favorite artists and her playlist includes popular international musicians such as Tyler The Creator, Daniel Olsen, XXXTENTATION and Post Malone, who inspired her to create her first compositions.

The artists refer to other colleagues and enjoy learning more about proposals, styles and sounds that can enrich their vision. Do you know Billie Eilish’s favorite songs? Find out below …

THE SONGS THAT INSPIRE BILLIE EILISH

The musical tastes of the interpreter of ‘Ocean Eyes’ are very wide and she does not close to enjoying just one style, Billie Eilish’s favorite songs range from the tracks of Taylor Swift, to the sweet melodies of Frank Sinatra and the rap of Kanye West.

Billie Eilish was invited to the podcast of ‘Me & Dad Radio’, where she revealed that one of her favorite songs was ‘Picture To Burn’ by Taylor Swift, although she did not know who was the artist who sang it until she was older, the Finneas O’Connell’s sister explained that she was obsessed with the subject when she was 6 years old.

On another occasion, the songwriter shared the songs that prompted her to work on her own melodies and among them were: ‘Smoke Signals’ by Phoebe Bridgers, ‘Stay’ by Post Malone, ‘Only’ by RY X, ‘Smother’ by Daughter , ‘I Don’t Wanna Do This Anymore’, ‘Moonlight’, ‘The Remedy For A Broken Heart’ by XXXTENTATION and ‘Jesse’s Bridge’ by Aron Zigman.

Billie Eilish’s varied tastes don’t stop and she’s a fan of listening: ‘Garbage’ by Tyler The Creator, ‘Black Skinhead’ by Kanye West, ‘Drew Barrymore’ by SZA, ‘I’m a Fool To Want You’ by Frank Sinatra , ‘Stand Still’ by Sabrina Claudio, ‘Eres Tú’ by Carla Morrison and ‘Body Count’ by Jessie Reyes.



