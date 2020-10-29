Billie Eilish Reveals Her Favorite Songs!

The singer Billie Eilish has a very wide taste in music, she knows the songs that are part of her playlist.

Billie Eilish is one of the youngest performers and songwriters in the world, her musical references range from Taylor Swift, to Frank Sinatra, through Kanye West and Carla Morrison. These are the favorite songs of the ‘Bad Guy’ singer.

The singer of ‘No Time To Die’ is one of the most famous pop music celebrities in the world, the 18-year-old girl is one of the references in today’s culture and that is why her impact is so great that she has influenced others to pursue their dreams within this complicated industry.

The Los Angeles native has her own list of favorite artists and her playlist includes popular musicians of international stature such as Tyler The Creator, Daniel Olsen, XXXTENTATION and Post Malone, who inspired her to create her first compositions.

Most artists refer to other colleagues and enjoy learning more about proposals, styles and sounds that can enrich their vision. Do you know Billie Eilish’s favorite songs? Find out below …

The songs that inspire Billie Eilish

As we have already mentioned in other articles in Somagnews, Eilish’s musical tastes are very wide and she does not close herself to enjoying just one style. Her favorite tracks range from Taylor Swift tracks, to Frank Sinatra’s sweet melodies and Kanye West rap.

Billie Eilish was invited to the ‘Me & Dad Radio’ podcast, where she revealed that one of her favorite songs was ‘Picture To Burn’ by Taylor Swift, Finneas O’Connell’s sister explained that she was obsessed with the subject when she was 6 years.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CGODOVSFEZi/?utm_source=ig_embed

On another occasion, the singer shared the songs that prompted her to work on her own melodies and among them were: ‘Stay’ by Post Malone, ‘I Don’t Wanna Do This Anymore’, ‘Moonlight’, ‘The Remedy For A Broken Heart ‘by XXXTENTATION and’ Jesse’s Bridge ‘by Aron Zigman.

Billie Eilish’s varied tastes do not end and she is a fan of listening: ‘Garbage’ by Tyler The Creator, ‘Black Skinhead’ by Kanye West, ‘Drew Barrymore’ by SZA, ‘I’m a Fool To Want You’ by Frank Sinatra , ‘Stand Still’ by Sabrina Claudio, ‘Eres Tú’ by Carla Morrison and ‘Body Count’ by Jessie Reyes.



