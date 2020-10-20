Billie Eilish reveals details of Where Do We Go ?

American singer Billie Eilish is promoting her concert ‘Where Do We Go? The Livestream ’, an online event that will have 3D stages and will take place this weekend, the‘ Bad Guy ’interpreter revealed some details about the show.

All the artists have found new ways to communicate with their fans from different parts of the world. Billie Eilish has decided to create an interesting show for her fans which is called ‘Where Do We Go? The Livestream ‘.

The young ‘My Future’ singer announced that the ‘Where Do We Go? The Livestream ‘will be special, as the stages will include high-tech tools that will create interactive sets between the star and the audience. WOOOW.

WHAT YOU SHOULD KNOW ABOUT THE CONCERT ‘WHERE DO WE GO? THE LIVESTREAM ’BY BILLIE EILISH

The show will be next Saturday October 24 and will be broadcast by ET; Without a doubt, this will be one of the most anticipated concerts of the year, the tickets for ‘Where Do We Go? Billie Eilish’s The Livestream ’cost $ 30 dollars, more than $ 600 Mexican pesos.

The online broadcast will be broadcast by means of cameras and XR technology, which will result in a 3D image, ensuring that fans have a different and entertaining experience.

At the concert of the interpreter of ‘No Time To Die’, there will also be special guests, Finneas, the singer’s brother, will be performing live. Great musicians will accompany the star, such as Andrew Marshall, official drummer of the last Billie Eilish tour.

Another interesting dynamic of the concert is that 500 fans of Billie Eilish will be shortlisted and those chosen will be able to live with the composer during the show. On the same day of the show, a clip of ‘Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry’, the young woman’s next Apple TV Plus documentary, will be trained.

Are you a fan of Billie Eilish?




